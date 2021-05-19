Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 117,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

