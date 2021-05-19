Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEJ opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

