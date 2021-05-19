Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 225.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,072 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cryoport by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,332 shares of company stock worth $1,527,979. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

