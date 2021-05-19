Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 706.40 ($9.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 718 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 673.53. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAND shares. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 702.60 ($9.18).

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.