Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.55 million.Lantheus also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.060 EPS.

LNTH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 453,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.