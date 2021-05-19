Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,935 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

