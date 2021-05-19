Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,303.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,288.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,984.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

