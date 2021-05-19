Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average of $124.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.31 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

