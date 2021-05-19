Larson Financial Group LLC Has $419,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 136.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 466,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,890,000 after buying an additional 42,771 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

