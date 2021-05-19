Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 902 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LSCC opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 143.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

