Laura Francis Sells 5,242 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 5,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $164,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72.

On Monday, March 1st, Laura Francis sold 400 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $13,216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 124,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,734. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 213.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after buying an additional 644,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $19,133,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

