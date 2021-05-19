LCNB Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

LCNB has raised its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get LCNB alerts:

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. 41,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.