Leadcoin (LDC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Leadcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Leadcoin has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Leadcoin has a total market cap of $156,293.18 and approximately $208.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00074744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.01149732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.61 or 0.09729173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00055150 BTC.

Leadcoin Profile

LDC is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

