LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €155.60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €155.60 ($183.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €136.88 ($161.04).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA:LEG opened at €117.90 ($138.71) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €117.92.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.