LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Upgraded to Buy by Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien stock opened at $141.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.34. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $149.05.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.