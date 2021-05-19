Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 60,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

