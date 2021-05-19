Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 118.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 686,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

