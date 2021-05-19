LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up to $167.64

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $167.64, but opened at $186.02. LendingTree shares last traded at $186.77, with a volume of 434 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist dropped their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.58 and a 200 day moving average of $266.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after acquiring an additional 316,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 698.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

