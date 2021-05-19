Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.58 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $292.92 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.83.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

