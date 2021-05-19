Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $373,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.48. The company has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.