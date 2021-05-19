Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Shares of LESL traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $27.16. 7,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,183. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 65.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

