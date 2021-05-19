Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.68% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $270,000.

NYSE IVAN opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

