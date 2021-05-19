Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.62

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 5535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,015. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

