Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 25,100 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $340,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,943,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LBRT opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.