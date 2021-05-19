Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $55.70

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.70, but opened at $58.66. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 6,515 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $79,209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $53,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

