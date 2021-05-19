Lightspeed POS Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,094 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,031% compared to the typical daily volume of 239 put options.

Shares of LSPD opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $105,093,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $79,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

