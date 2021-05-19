Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of LNC opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

