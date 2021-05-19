Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $311.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.39.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $298.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12-month low of $189.86 and a 12-month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

