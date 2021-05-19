Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post $4.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $20.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $24.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.42.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $26.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.77. 828,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,677. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $114.50 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

