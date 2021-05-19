LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) were down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.26 and last traded at $47.32. Approximately 6,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 760,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 970.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

