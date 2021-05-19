Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 24th (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:LIXT) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 24th. Lixte Biotechnology had issued 1,200,000 shares in its IPO on November 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,700,000 based on an initial share price of $4.75. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIXT opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

