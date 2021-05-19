LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. LKQ posted sales of $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 57,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $51.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LKQ by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

