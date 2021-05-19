LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Decreased by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,032 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for 3.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $29,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after buying an additional 3,521,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,139.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,840 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

LKQ stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

