LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Plans Dividend of $0.26

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.