Loopring [NEO] Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00073146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00327413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00187040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.72 or 0.01176881 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037532 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

