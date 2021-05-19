Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 108 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

Shares of BA opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.46 and a 200-day moving average of $221.07. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $130.28 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

