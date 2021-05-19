Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 287.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,556 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

