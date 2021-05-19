Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $12.97 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,306 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,193 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $484.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.74 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -267.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.19.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

