Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita stock opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $111.45.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,571 shares of company stock worth $4,451,585. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

