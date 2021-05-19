Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,568 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bunge by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 146,749 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,231 shares of company stock worth $22,657,291. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

