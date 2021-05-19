Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,810 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $275.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a one year low of $181.33 and a one year high of $283.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

