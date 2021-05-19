Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 44,120 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Abiomed worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Abiomed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $272.97 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.37 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

