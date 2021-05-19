Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $12.32 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 139,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,033,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Dell Technologies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.