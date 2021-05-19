Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.49. 236,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.45 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

