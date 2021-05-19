Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $222.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.29.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $192.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $115.45 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 231.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 69,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 48,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,503,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,414.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.