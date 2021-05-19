Lynn Krominga Sells 5,760 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAR opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $90.29.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after buying an additional 1,495,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,728,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.