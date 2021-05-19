Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.93

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $9.85. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 63,109 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

