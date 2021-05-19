Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of M opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.82. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 241,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Macy’s by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,148,000 after purchasing an additional 423,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

