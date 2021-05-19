MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAG. CIBC assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

