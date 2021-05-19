Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

MGIC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $790.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.41%.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

